Will legal cases be political pain points for new CM DK Shivakumar?

BENGALURU: As Karnataka stands on the cusp of a major political transition, DK Shivakumar is poised to assume the office of chief minister following the resignation of Siddaramaiah.
With the CLP electing Shivakumar as its leader and a swearing-in ceremony scheduled for June 3, political attention is on whether pending investigations and court cases could become a source of political vulnerability for the incoming CM.
Shivakumar has faced a series of investigations over the years, including income tax cases, money laundering probes by the Directorate of Enforcement and a disproportionate assets case investigated by CBI. While courts have repeatedly granted him relief and no conviction has emerged from any of the major cases, the prospect of a sitting CM being questioned by central agencies remains a politically sensitive issue.
Council opposition leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said, “While some parties deny tickets to chargesheeted persons, here Congress has chosen this man who is on bail as CM and CLP leader. This shows that the Constitution is not important... only filling the coffers is.”
Former Union Minister Kapil Sibal told TNIE over phone, “BJP targets leaders in opposition parties, in Jharkhand, Soren, in UP, Akhilesh, in Delhi, Kejriwal, in Haryana, Hooda, and Pinarayi in Kerala. They have targeted the Gandhis themselves and all this is false. They have weaponised ED and CBI and other agencies. The banality of this government will be exposed. The opposition has to stand united and fight this together.’’
Political analyst Prof Sandeep Shastri believes the challenge for Shivakumar will come from two distinct fronts. “At the national level, with BJP controlling the Union government, legal proceedings could become an irritant for the new CM. At the state level, however, the BJP continues to grapple with its own internal contradictions, limiting its ability to mount a sustained and coordinated attack on the Congress government,” he observed.
Another political commentator, Prof Jayaramu, said BJP may initially avoid an aggressive campaign against Shivakumar’s legal troubles. “However, once the political transition settles, his court cases are likely to become a major issue in state politics,” he said.
Karnataka’s political history offers several precedents. Former CM BS Yediyurappa resigned in 2011 amid allegations linked to illegal mining and land denotification cases, long before courts delivered final verdicts. More recently, Siddaramaiah himself faced prosecution efforts in the MUDA controversy while continuing in office. In both instances, the legal process became as much a political battle as a judicial one.
Constitutionally, pending cases do not prevent a leader from holding office. Under the Representation of the People Act, disqualification arises only upon conviction in specified circumstances. This has enabled several Karnataka leaders across party lines to continue serving while contesting cases in courts. Yet, with less than two years remaining before the 2028 Assembly elections, the political stakes are high.
As Karnataka enters what many Congress leaders call the “DK era”, the coming months will determine whether the legal cases remain a manageable distraction or evolve into the defining political battleground of his tenure.