Will legal cases be political pain points for new CM DK Shivakumar?

BENGALURU: As Karnataka stands on the cusp of a major political transition, DK Shivakumar is poised to assume the office of chief minister following the resignation of Siddaramaiah.

With the CLP electing Shivakumar as its leader and a swearing-in ceremony scheduled for June 3, political attention is on whether pending investigations and court cases could become a source of political vulnerability for the incoming CM.

Shivakumar has faced a series of investigations over the years, including income tax cases, money laundering probes by the Directorate of Enforcement and a disproportionate assets case investigated by CBI. While courts have repeatedly granted him relief and no conviction has emerged from any of the major cases, the prospect of a sitting CM being questioned by central agencies remains a politically sensitive issue.

Council opposition leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said, “While some parties deny tickets to chargesheeted persons, here Congress has chosen this man who is on bail as CM and CLP leader. This shows that the Constitution is not important... only filling the coffers is.”

Former Union Minister Kapil Sibal told TNIE over phone, “BJP targets leaders in opposition parties, in Jharkhand, Soren, in UP, Akhilesh, in Delhi, Kejriwal, in Haryana, Hooda, and Pinarayi in Kerala. They have targeted the Gandhis themselves and all this is false. They have weaponised ED and CBI and other agencies. The banality of this government will be exposed. The opposition has to stand united and fight this together.’’