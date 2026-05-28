I have resigned as Karnataka CM, followed Congress 'high command' instructions: Siddaramaiah

Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday said he has tendered his resignation as Karnataka Chief Minister, two days after the party high command directed him to resign.

He thanked the Congress leadership -- Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi -- for allowing him to serve the people of Karnataka as its Chief Minister twice.

Flanked by his deputy and successor D K Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah addressed a packed press conference shortly after submitting his resignation to the Governor's Special Secretary at Lok Bhavan here.

Special Secretary Prabhu Shankar received the resignation because Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot was out of the state.

"I have tendered my resignation from the Chief Minister's post," Siddaramaiah told reporters, while expressing confidence that the Governor would accept his resignation as per Constitutional provisions.

Siddaramaiah also said that he had made it clear time and again that he would resign whenever the high command instructed him to do so.

"The high command directed me two days ago to step down, and accordingly I submitted my resignation today.

I got the opportunity to serve the people of Karnataka twice, for which I thank Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi & Mallikarjun Kharge," he said.

Shivakumar and other cabinet colleagues also accompanied Siddaramaiah to the Lok Bhavan.

There was stiff competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, who is also the party state president, for the coveted chief minister's post after Congress won the May 2023 Assembly election.