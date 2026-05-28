No intention to switch to RS, people elected me as MLA for five years: Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: After tendering his resignation at Lok Bhavan Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah here on Thursday clarified he has no intention to switch to national politics saying that he had already conveyed it to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi during the talks he held with him on Tuesday.

His statement came a few hours before he is scheduled to visit Rahul Gandhi in Delhi to thank the latter for providing an opportunity to serve as CM twice and LoP in assembly.

"The people of Varuna assembly constituency have elected members for five years and I still have two more years of my tenure as MLA. Rahul had offered me the RS seat which I denied", he told reporters while addressing a joint press conference along with the DCM D K Shivakumar.

He clarified that he had volunteered to resign with no pressure from high command.

"I was telling from the beginning that I will resign when the high command asked me to do so", he reasoned.

Asked who will be his successor, Siddaramaiah though said that the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) will decide but gestured at D K Shivakumar as the latter is most likely to become his successor.

"Until my last breath I will keep fighting the communal forces and work for the uplift of the poor", he asserted.