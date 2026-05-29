Dawn of the DKS era in Congress and Karnataka

BENGALURU: With Doddalahalli Kempegowda Shivakumar set to take over as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka, Congress ushered in a generational shift within the party and state politics.

The 64-year-old Vokkaliga strongman had long nurtured the ambition of becoming chief minister. Finally, what worked for him was his unflinching loyalty to the party high command and the power-sharing agreement purportedly reached between him and Siddaramaiah in May 2023 when Congress formed its government in the state.

The Congress’ “trouble-shooter”, known for tenacity in accepting challenges and fighting them without giving up, will get a two-year tenure as CM. His experience as deputy chief minister in the Siddaramaiah government, the full backing of the party high command and Congress enjoying an absolute majority of 134 MLAs in the 224-member Assembly, are to the credit of Shivakumar, who is in his eighth term as MLA.

While support from outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be crucial, the incoming CM faces a Herculean task of ensuring that the party and the state government work as one cohesive unit, without multiple power centres in the government or factions within the party.

As KPCC president, he was credited with turning around the party’s fortunes and bringing in much-needed confidence among its cadre when their morale was at its lowest after successive defeats in elections. Shivakumar, who was first elected as MLA in 1989 when he was 27 years old and as a minister in his early 30s, was often known for his assertive style of functioning. However, in the last few months, it looked as though he had been working hard on shedding his aggressive image and projecting himself as an intellectual politician, even penning a book on irrigation projects in India.