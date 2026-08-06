Use of AI must remain human-centric: Minister Priyank

BENGALURU: “Artificial Intelligence (AI) must become a force multiplier in addressing some of the world’s most pressing challenges and accelerating progress towards Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” IT/BT and Home Minister Priyank Kharge said here on Wednesday.

Kharge was speaking at the inauguration of an international conference on ‘Leveraging Artificial Intelligence to Advance Sustainable Development Goals’ organised by the Wolverhampton–Bengaluru Centre for Research & Innovation (WBCR&I).

Referring to the United Nations’ SDGs, Kharge said significant inroads were yet to be made despite global efforts towards eliminating poverty, improving healthcare, ensuring quality education, reducing inequality and addressing climate change.

According to him, AI presents an unprecedented opportunity to bridge these gaps, provided it is deployed responsibly and with a clear focus on improving people’s lives. “It is not a saviour, and it has no conscience, no courage and no compassion.

But in the hands of people who possess conscience, courage and compassion, it becomes a force multiplier. The real question before us is not whether AI can solve our problems, but whether we will use it responsibly to solve the challenges that matter most,” he said.

According to Kharge, in the movement towards achieving the SDGs, it is imperative that technology remains human-centric. He saw AI’s end goal in empowering doctors to save lives, farmers to improve productivity, governments to serve citizens better, and young innovators to build solutions that create meaningful impact. He also added that the grant offered to selected startups from the state will be increased to Rs 1 crore from the next year.

The IT/BT Minister reiterated the state government’s intent and commitment towards fostering responsible AI innovation, citing its investment in building the country’s first dedicated university for training students to leverage AI.