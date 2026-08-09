Karnataka records 100 per cent digitisation of enumeration forms as part of SIR

BENGALURU: The office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka on Sunday recorded 100% digitization of enumeration forms as a part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

According to data, there are 5,54,32,314 electors in the state and the forms of all of them have been digitized as on August 9, 2026. According to the data, 1,09,13,776 (19.69%) electors were marked as Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Others (ASDDO), while the forms of the remaining 4,45,18,538 were signed by electors and received by the Booth Level Officers.

Of the total ASDDO, 15,65,838 (2.82%) electors were listed under untraceable/ absent, 65,85,791 (11.88%) under permanently shifted, 16,35,759 (2.95%) as dead, 6,92,272 (1.26%) as duplicate/already enrolled and 4,27,119 (0.77%) as others or not willing to sign the forms.

The data also showed that 33,61,876 (6.06%) electors were recorded under no mapping category, 1,76,68,045 (31.87%) under self-mapped and 2,34,54,791 (42.31%) under progeny mapping categories.

Data from the CEO office also showed that 7,05,062 electors had submitted their enumeration forms. Of this, 9,000 forms were yet to be verified by the BLOs. Data also showed that 3,95,781 electors had filled Form-6 and submitted to the elections officials and 8,37,514 had filled Form-8 for corrections.

The officials in the CEO Karnataka office said, all those who have not signed their forms and submitted to the BLOs will not be included in the electoral rolls, this will include absent/ untraceable and permanently shifted. Those who have been listed under dead and duplicate will be cleaned from the rolls. Also, those who have not been able to share their last SIR data and are listed under no mapping will be sent a notice at a later stage, requesting to share documents as required, listed in the enumeration form.

The officials said, as per the revised schedule electors have time till August 17, to verify the ASDDO listed uploaded on the election commission website. The same has also been shared with registered political parties and Booth Level Agents. If they find any discrepancies, they can report the same to the BLOs or EROs for changes immediately. Also, names of electors filing Form-6 will be included in the final rolls.