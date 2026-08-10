No confusion, CM D K Shivakumar will allocate portfolios to ministers soon: Dy CM Parameshwara

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Monday said there was no confusion over portfolio allocation for the newly inducted ministers and that the process would be completed soon.

He said Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had gone to New Delhi to discuss with Congress high command and the portfolios may be announced once he is back.

"There is no confusion, the process has to be completed after discussing with the high command. The CM has gone to Delhi. He is coming back today. I believe that he may announce once he is back," Parameshwara told reporters in response to a question.

Asked if portfolios are allocated to ministers now, won't it be difficult for them to prepare and answer questions during the upcoming legislature session, he said there won't be any problem as they are all capable and there will be seniors to help them.

"Those who have become ministers newly may face some initial trouble. But there will be officials to brief them. Over time, they will learn things. We too faced it when we were new ministers. Once you learn administration, things will be fine. As they are legislators, things won't be new for them," he added.

Shivakumar, who is in Delhi since last evening, had met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and party general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, and held discussions.

He is said to have discussed with the Congress high command regarding the allocation of portfolios to 19 new ministers, who were inducted into the Cabinet on August 3, according to party sources.