No confusion, CM D K Shivakumar will allocate portfolios to ministers soon: Dy CM Parameshwara

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Monday said there was no confusion over portfolio allocation for the newly inducted ministers and that the process would be completed soon.
He said Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had gone to New Delhi to discuss with Congress high command and the portfolios may be announced once he is back.
"There is no confusion, the process has to be completed after discussing with the high command. The CM has gone to Delhi. He is coming back today. I believe that he may announce once he is back," Parameshwara told reporters in response to a question.
Asked if portfolios are allocated to ministers now, won't it be difficult for them to prepare and answer questions during the upcoming legislature session, he said there won't be any problem as they are all capable and there will be seniors to help them.
"Those who have become ministers newly may face some initial trouble. But there will be officials to brief them. Over time, they will learn things. We too faced it when we were new ministers. Once you learn administration, things will be fine. As they are legislators, things won't be new for them," he added.
Shivakumar, who is in Delhi since last evening, had met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and party general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, and held discussions.
He is said to have discussed with the Congress high command regarding the allocation of portfolios to 19 new ministers, who were inducted into the Cabinet on August 3, according to party sources.
Discussions are also likely to have taken place about disgruntlement within the party by legislators who were ministerial aspirants, especially by senior leaders, who were left out during the Cabinet expansion.
Meanwhile, there is intense speculation that Shivakumar is likely to have held discussions regarding a minor reshuffle of his Cabinet by replacing a couple of incumbents in order to make room for miffed lawmakers who are not dialling down their demand for ministerial berths, according to sources.
However, there was no official confirmation on the same.
With no women's representation in his Cabinet, pressure is mounting on the CM to fill up one vacant berth with a woman minister.
Over the last few days, Shivakumar, KPCC president B K Hariprasad, AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, and a few ministers have reached out to various legislators, who did not make it to the Ministry, as part of an effort to pacify them.
The CM wants to complete all these processes ahead of the monsoon session of the state legislature from August 13, party sources added.
Two months after assuming charge as the chief minister, Shivakumar expanded his Cabinet on August 3, by inducting 19 ministers, bringing the total strength to 33. One berth remains vacant.
(With inputs from PTI)