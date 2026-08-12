'I ordered raids at Central prison', says Priyank Kharge after Prajwal Revanna found with android phone

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday said he ordered a surprise raid at Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Prison after noticing administrative lapses during a recent visit, warning that similar searches would be conducted across prisons in the state.

The raid, carried out by around 100 Central Crime Branch personnel with Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s approval, uncovered several violations, according to Kharge.

Prison officials said a smartphone was found in the possession of former MP and rape convict Prajwal Revanna during the operation.

“This CCB raid was not conducted on its own; I had ordered it. Whenever a raid has to be conducted in any prison, there has to be an order from the Home Minister,” Kharge told reporters.

Kharge said he had visited the prison two to three weeks ago and noticed “certain lapses”, which he subsequently discussed with senior officials before seeking the Chief Minister's approval for the raid.

“We sent around 100 CCB personnel to find out about the system and arrangements there. A lot of lapses were found. We have already taken action as well,” he said.

He said officials suspected of facilitating violations had been suspended and warned that strict legal action would follow against those found involved.

“There are some officers in our department who have still not given up their old ways. We will identify all of them and take whatever legal action is required against them,” he said.

Kharge said the crackdown would extend beyond Parappana Agrahara to prisons across Karnataka.

“It is not just your Parappana Agrahara prison; this will happen in all our prisons and jails. I am not going to tell you when, where or what we will do. But it could be Kalaburagi prison, Belagavi, Bengaluru or anywhere else. We will take strict action. We will keep doing this,” he said.

He also ruled out any VIP treatment for inmates and said officials could face dismissal if their involvement in a crime was established.

“We will not allow anyone to receive VIP treatment like this. The raid itself is the message. If you think you can bribe my officials and do what you want, you are mistaken,” the Minister said.

On reports of a mobile phone and pen drive being found in Revanna’s barrack, Kharge said the details would be kept confidential until the investigation progresses.

“Which mobile phone was found, who had the pen drive, whose notebook was found—all that has to be kept confidential. We will reveal everything when the time comes,” he said.

He said investigators would determine how prohibited items entered the prison and identify officials or inmates who may have assisted in the violations.

“It has just been found. We need to find out who got it inside, who is cooperating with them there and in what manner they are cooperating,” he said.

Kharge also ordered a technical audit of the prison’s digital infrastructure, including mobile-phone jammers, after receiving reports that some were not functioning properly.

“There are jammers, and we are getting information that they are not working in some areas. So I have also ordered a complete audit of the digital infrastructure available in our prisons,” he said.

Explaining the decision to conduct the raid, Kharge said his recent visit had brought both inmate grievances and administrative shortcomings to his attention.

“I visited the prisons recently. I found that there were certain difficulties that prisoners themselves were expressing. And more importantly, I found a lot of fault within the administration. So that's why yesterday we decided to have a surprise raid in the prisons,” he said.

He added that mobile phones, notebooks and other prohibited items were found in some cells, including those occupied by high-profile inmates.

“So quite naturally, it seems like our people are hand in glove with these prisoners,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)