Rape convict Prajwal Revanna found with Android phone inside Bengaluru jail

Former MP and rape convict Prajwal Revanna was found in possession of an Android mobile phone inside his barrack at Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, prompting an inquiry and disciplinary action against prison officials.

The phone was seized during a five-hour raid conducted by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Tuesday at the High Security Prison, targeting high-profile inmates and other prisoners, Director General of Police (Prisons and Correctional Services) Alok Kumar said on Wednesday.

“On Tuesday afternoon, the CCB conducted the raid. One android phone has been seized from Prajjwal Revanna’s barrack,” Kumar said.

The CCB has lodged a complaint with the Parappana Agrahara Police Station, and registration of an FIR is in progress, he said.

Revanna’s barrack had also been searched by prison authorities on August 6, but no contraband was found during that inspection, Kumar said.

Following the latest seizure, Assistant Superintendent Iranna Rangapur has been suspended on the recommendation of the DIG (South) for dereliction of duty. A show-cause notice has also been issued to the Superintendent of Bengaluru Central Prison.

“A detailed enquiry is being conducted in this incident,” Kumar said.

“No other contraband item was found during the 4-5 hrs search conducted over various high profile prisoners and on other prisoners in High Security Prison, on 11.08.26 by CCB,” Kumar said.

Revanna, the grandson of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and son of JD(S) leader H D Revanna, represented Hassan in the Lok Sabha from 2019 to 2024.

He was arrested in May 2024 in connection with sexual assault cases and was later convicted in a rape case. A special court in Bengaluru sentenced him to life imprisonment in August 2025, following which he was lodged at Parappana Agrahara prison.

(With inputs from PTI)