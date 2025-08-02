Prajwal Revanna sentenced to life imprisonment in rape case; slapped a total fine of Rs 11 lakh

BENGALURU: A Special Court on August 2 sentenced former JD(S) MP, Prajwal Revanna, to life imprisonment in a rape case and imposed a total fine of Rs 11 lakh. The court also directed that the full amount be awarded as compensation to the survivor.
Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat of the Special Court for the trial of criminal cases against present and former MPs/MLAs heard the argument before sentencing Prajwal Revanna.
The judge sentenced life imprisonment and a Rs 5 lakh fine under two IPC sections: 376(2)(k) for raping a woman while in a position of authority and 376(2)(n), which pertains to repeated rape of the same woman.
Further, under IPC Section 354(b) (assault or use of criminal force with intent to disrobe), he was sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a Rs 50,000 fine.
Under IPC Section 354(c), he was sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment for voyeurism. Under IPC Section 506, he was sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment and a Rs 10,000 fine for criminal intimidation.
The court additionally sentenced him to three years of rigorous imprisonment and a Rs 25,000 fine under Section 201 for causing the disappearance of evidence, Section 66(E) of the IT Act, for violating the privacy of an individual by capturing or transmitting private images and Section 354(a) for sexual harassment.
During the hearing, the prosecution sought life imprisonment and a heavy fine. At the same time, the defense argued the case was 'politically motivated' and urged leniency, citing Revanna’s young age and social background. The judge after a four-hour break, sentenced Prajwal.
Prajwal requested the judge, Santhosh Gajanan Bhat, to reduce the severity of the sentence. Speaking in English, Prajwal Revanna said, “The complaint against me was filed just six days before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This was done to ensure my defeat in the election.”
"They are alleging that I committed such acts with several women. But no one made these accusations while I was an MP. If I had raped someone, why didn’t they tell anyone? Why did they come forward during the elections? They have done this at election time. But, I will accept whatever decision the court takes.”
Prajwal broke down in tears and continued in Kannada, saying, “I studied mechanical engineering. I haven’t seen my parents in the past six months.”
Special Public Prosecutor B.N. Jagadeesh told the court that the crime was brutal, premeditated, and aggravated by the fact that Revanna filmed the sexual act without the victim’s consent and later blackmailed her.
“This is a serious offence. He has tried to destroy the evidence and committed the crime despite being an MP, well aware of the law. The maximum punishment must be imposed to serve as a deterrent,” Jagadeesh argued.
Additional prosecutor Ashok Nayak demanded that the court impose life imprisonment along with a substantial fine, stating that, despite being a public representative, he had committed the crime and should be held to higher standards of punishment.
“Prajwal is wealthy, not a poor man. A significant portion of the fine must go to the victim. She has suffered social consequences and cannot return to normal life due to the circulation of the video,” Nayak added.
Defending Revanna, senior advocate Nalini Mayegowda claimed that the allegations were timed around the 2024 general election and were driven by political motives.
“Why were the videos released only during elections? He served as an MP with a clean image," she said.
Nalini also added that Prajwal Revanna is just 34-years-old and is already facing severe public backlash. She added that Prajwal Revanna has already suffered enough, having been in custody and separated from his elderly parents.
Prajwal was then escorted to Bengaluru Central Prison with tight security.