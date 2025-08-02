Prajwal Revanna sentenced to life imprisonment in rape case; slapped a total fine of Rs 11 lakh

BENGALURU: A Special Court on August 2 sentenced former JD(S) MP, Prajwal Revanna, to life imprisonment in a rape case and imposed a total fine of Rs 11 lakh. The court also directed that the full amount be awarded as compensation to the survivor.

Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat of the Special Court for the trial of criminal cases against present and former MPs/MLAs heard the argument before sentencing Prajwal Revanna.

The judge sentenced life imprisonment and a Rs 5 lakh fine under two IPC sections: 376(2)(k) for raping a woman while in a position of authority and 376(2)(n), which pertains to repeated rape of the same woman.

Further, under IPC Section 354(b) (assault or use of criminal force with intent to disrobe), he was sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a Rs 50,000 fine.

Under IPC Section 354(c), he was sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment for voyeurism. Under IPC Section 506, he was sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment and a Rs 10,000 fine for criminal intimidation.