Karnataka bandh over Cauvery issue evokes poor response

BENGALURU: The Karnataka bandh called by pro-Kannada outfits on Thursday received a poor response across the state while demonstrations were held in Mandya, Mysuru and Bengaluru South districts.

The bandh was called over the Cauvery water issue and other irrigation-related projects. It was scheduled from 6 am to 6 pm, but public transport and commercial activities continued as usual in many parts of the state. Several pro-Kannada organisations and other associations extended only moral support to the Karnataka bandh.

Former MLA and veteran pro-Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj, who had called for the bandh, was taken into preventive custody by the police at his residence in Dollars Colony in Bengaluru before he could begin a rally from Town Hall to Majestic. Police had a tough time detaining Nagaraj as he had tied a tape around his mouth and sat on a chair inside his house.

Meanwhile, his daughter Anupama told reporters that her father’s preventive detention was unconstitutional. She said that as soon as he stepped out of his house, the police took him into custody, adding that her father has always staged peaceful protests.

Police also detained several other pro-Kannada activists across the city. Police deployed KSRP platoons at major locations across the city.

In Bengaluru, BMTC and KSRTC buses, along with private buses, autorickshaws and cabs, operated normally. Hotels, restaurants and other commercial establishments remained open, while schools and colleges and offices functioned as usual.

Meanwhile, over hundreds pro-Kannada activists were detained by Attibele police after they attempted to block the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border at Attibele.