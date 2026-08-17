Was shooting necessary? LoP R Ashoka seeks judicial probe

BENGALURU: Opposition Leader in the Assembly R Ashoka on Sunday demanded a judicial inquiry into the killing of three alleged poachers in Chamarajanagar district, and asked whether it was necessary for forest officials to open fire.

At a press conference, Ashoka claimed that the three persons were shot in the chest and questioned the circumstances surrounding the incident. He alleged that their bodies were shifted to Mysuru before the police could complete the mahazar.

There was a difference between the version given by the locals and forest officials. “A departmental inquiry will not be enough. A judicial inquiry is needed to bring out the truth,” he said.

He demanded that officials involved in the shootout should be taken off duty until the inquiry is completed. He also questioned the details surrounding the weapons, meat and the criminal background of the three deceased.

He said Forest Minister Ramalinga Reddy should visit the spot and clarify whether the encounter was genuine and whether the use of force was necessary.

On allegations that the deceased were carrying meat in bags, he said, “Proper information has not been given about what meat was found there or how many weapons the deceased were carrying. The three could not have suddenly become hunters and opened fire. No one has said that they had a history of crimes.”

He said the Ramalinga Reddy should have convened a meeting and taken action on the incident, but seems not interested. “The minister should immediately go to the spot and place the truth before the people. He should clarify whether the shootout was necessary,’’ he added.