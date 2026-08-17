When kids become collateral damage

BENGALURU: It was a usual Friday, when he took his two daughters, aged 10 and eight years, for the weekend but never sent them back home to their mother on Sunday – an arrangement he and his estranged wife had agreed to on the children’s shared custody as an informal pact of their impending divorce. The man instead took his daughters to a luxury hotel in Bengaluru on Sunday evening, for what seemed like a happy staycation for children.

On Monday, when the girls didn’t get home, the mother called her elder daughter in the forenoon and asked their whereabouts. The girl said they were in a hotel with their father and would be home in a couple of hours. That was the last conversation the two had. In the next few hours, she and her younger sibling were found dead on the bed. Their father, after reportedly killing them, attempted suicide but survived after he was rescued by the hotel staff and police.

In June, caught in a domestic row between her parents, an 11-month child suffered fatal injuries after she was reportedly tossed out of their house by her father in suburban Bengaluru.

In March, a six-year-old girl was allegedly killed by her mother’s paramour in his car in Bengaluru city. The mother and the accused then drove for hours before the death was reported to the police by the hospital where the child was taken next morning, on the alleged pretext of reviving her. The hospital reported her brought dead and informed the police. The police had initially registered a case of unnatural death, but three months later, changed it to homicide investigation.

In January 2024, a 39-year-old data scientist took her four-year-old son to Goa and killed him. She was arrested in Davanagere while travelling back to Bengaluru in a taxi. In her suitcase, the police found the body of her slain son.