Deputy CM Parameshwara defends minister, says no court has declared him guilty

BENGALURU: While the Opposition BJP wants Minister for Planning and Statistics B Nagendra dropped from the cabinet, his colleague and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said the minister was not named as an accused in the preliminary or additional charge sheets filed by the SIT. “No court has convicted him or declared him guilty,” he said.

Speaking in the Assembly, Dr Parameshwara accused the Opposition of making baseless allegations against Nagendra and obstructing the smooth functioning of the House.

The session is being conducted with taxpayers’ money and should reflect the aspirations of the people, the DCM said.

Dr Parameshwara explained the date of consequences, including how the then MD of the Valmiki Development Corporation opened an account and transferred Rs 187.33 crore from various bank accounts. “The MD has the power to do this, neither minister nor the State Government needs to give permission to the official. Of this, 89.63 crore has been transferred to 18 unknown bank accounts,” Dr Parameshwara said.

Further, he said in May 2024, Superintendent P Chandrashekar died due to suicide. After this, a case was registered by the police and subsequently, the State Government entrust the case to CID. “A case was also registered against the bank and government officials who were involved. In June 2024, ED, too, registered a case and began its probe. The CID arrested 14 accused and seizes 16.83 crore cash, gold biscuit and jewellery, high-end cars and many more. Altogether, Rs 79.68 crore worth has been taken and the SIT is conducting probe for the remaining Rs 4.94 crore. Nagendra resigned on his own,” the DCM said.