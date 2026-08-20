Deputy CM Parameshwara defends minister, says no court has declared him guilty

BENGALURU: While the Opposition BJP wants Minister for Planning and Statistics B Nagendra dropped from the cabinet, his colleague and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said the minister was not named as an accused in the preliminary or additional charge sheets filed by the SIT. “No court has convicted him or declared him guilty,” he said.
Speaking in the Assembly, Dr Parameshwara accused the Opposition of making baseless allegations against Nagendra and obstructing the smooth functioning of the House.
The session is being conducted with taxpayers’ money and should reflect the aspirations of the people, the DCM said.
Dr Parameshwara explained the date of consequences, including how the then MD of the Valmiki Development Corporation opened an account and transferred Rs 187.33 crore from various bank accounts. “The MD has the power to do this, neither minister nor the State Government needs to give permission to the official. Of this, 89.63 crore has been transferred to 18 unknown bank accounts,” Dr Parameshwara said.
Further, he said in May 2024, Superintendent P Chandrashekar died due to suicide. After this, a case was registered by the police and subsequently, the State Government entrust the case to CID. “A case was also registered against the bank and government officials who were involved. In June 2024, ED, too, registered a case and began its probe. The CID arrested 14 accused and seizes 16.83 crore cash, gold biscuit and jewellery, high-end cars and many more. Altogether, Rs 79.68 crore worth has been taken and the SIT is conducting probe for the remaining Rs 4.94 crore. Nagendra resigned on his own,” the DCM said.
Dr Parameshwara said the SIT filed its preliminary charge sheet on August 5, 2024 and an additional charge sheet on November 10, 2025, but Nagendra was not named as an accused in either. He said the ED had subsequently named Nagendra as accused number 1 in its case.
However, the Special Court for Elected Representatives granted him bail on October 14, 2024. Similarly, the special court granted him anticipatory bail in the CBI case on January 14, 2026, he said.
Dr Parameshwara said the State CID’s SIT had conducted an investigation from all angles, identified the alleged mastermind and placed evidence before the court. He also pointed out that the main accused named in the SIT case continues to remain in judicial custody.
Dr Parameshwara also pointed out how Supreme Court and various high courts slammed ED and CBI for their working and conduct. The Courts had also expressed their displeasure on how these agencies work under Central Government. He said criminal cases are pending against 4,192 sitting and former lawmakers, including 251 Lok Sabha and 75 Rajya Sabha members.
“There are criminal cases on 14 sitting CMs, says a media report. No court has convicted Nagendra or declared him guilty,” he said.
CHAOS IN COUNCIL AS OPPN WANTS NAGENDRA DROPPED
Council proceedings on Wednesday were marred by protest by Opposition parties seeking the immediate resignation of Minister for Planning and Statistics B Nagendra.
The BJP and JDS members wore black shawls as a mark of protest and did not budge despite Chairman Saleem Ahmed and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara requesting them to allow the proceedings smoothly and that adequate time would be given to discuss about Nagendra’s issue later.
When the Chairman directed that the slogans raised by the Opposition should be expunged from the records, adding that even the press and media should not report it, the Opposition members objected to giving directions to the media. Even as the protests were on, Minister Nagendra walked into the House, and the BJP members shouted, “Go back, Nagendra”. However, Nagendra responded to them by displaying a copy of the Constitution before the House was adjourned.