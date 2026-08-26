Cauvery water issue: Karnataka to approach SC seeking relief

BENGALURU: Karnataka will approach the Supreme Court next week seeking a reduction in the quantum of Cauvery water it has been ordered to release to Tamil Nadu, Water Resources Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy said on Tuesday.

The minister said the state will comply with the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) order to release 9,000 cusecs of water while placing its case before the Supreme Court.

He said the government would take steps to ensure farmers do not face hardship. He said the current inflow was around 14,000 cusecs and water could not be held back once it flowed into the reservoirs. With good rainfall reported on Sunday and the Harangi reservoir full, the KRS reservoir may receive an inflow of 15,000 to 20,000 cusecs. Good rainfall will be the ultimate solution to the water crisis, he said.

“The Chief Minister and all of us pray every day for good rainfall,” he added.

The minister said cloud seeding is expected to begin in the next two days and will be carried out for 60 days, involving around 200 hours of flying, at an estimated cost of Rs 27 crore. He said cloud-seeding operations will be conducted daily from 8 am to 6 pm. He said dense cloud cover is expected to be more common in September and will reduce in October, making the current period the most suitable for the exercise.