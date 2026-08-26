Karnataka Minister B Nagendra denies reports of resignation

Karnataka Planning and Statistics Minister B Nagendra on Wednesday dismissed as untrue media reports that he had offered to resign.
Speculation was rife that Nagendra had met Chief Minister D K Shivakumar amid reports that he was considering stepping down.
According to the reports, Nagendra had told Shivakumar that he did not want to embarrass the party leadership further and intended to voluntarily resign by Wednesday evening.
Rejecting the reports, Nagendra said they were "completely untrue". His office said in a statement that he had not received any call from the Chief Minister's Office and that there had been no discussion regarding his resignation.
"I request your cooperation," Nagendra said, according to the statement.
The Opposition BJP and its ally JD(S) have been demanding Nagendra's removal from the Cabinet over alleged irregularities amounting to Rs 89 crore in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation.
The Opposition disrupted the Monsoon Session of the Karnataka Legislature with sloganeering and protests inside and outside Vidhana Soudha. The session was adjourned sine die on August 24, three days before its scheduled conclusion.
The Valmiki Corporation case came to light after its accounts officer, Chandrasekharan P, died by suicide in May 2024, leaving behind a note alleging the unauthorised transfer of funds.
Subsequent investigations alleged that large sums had been transferred from the corporation's bank accounts to various accounts, triggering a political controversy and demands for Nagendra's resignation.
Nagendra, who was then serving as Tribal Welfare Minister, resigned in June 2024 amid the controversy. He was later re-inducted into the Cabinet on August 3, 2026.
(With inputs from PTI)