Karnataka Minister B Nagendra denies reports of resignation

Karnataka Planning and Statistics Minister B Nagendra on Wednesday dismissed as untrue media reports that he had offered to resign.

Speculation was rife that Nagendra had met Chief Minister D K Shivakumar amid reports that he was considering stepping down.

According to the reports, Nagendra had told Shivakumar that he did not want to embarrass the party leadership further and intended to voluntarily resign by Wednesday evening.

Rejecting the reports, Nagendra said they were "completely untrue". His office said in a statement that he had not received any call from the Chief Minister's Office and that there had been no discussion regarding his resignation.

"I request your cooperation," Nagendra said, according to the statement.

The Opposition BJP and its ally JD(S) have been demanding Nagendra's removal from the Cabinet over alleged irregularities amounting to Rs 89 crore in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation.