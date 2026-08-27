Karnataka High Court directs state to compensate mob lynching victims or kin

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court directed the state government to formulate a scheme for the grant of interim compensation to victims or their next of kin in mob lynching cases within three months. This is one of the many directions issued by the high court while reiterating the procedure and guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court in the Tehseen S Ponnawalla case for trial courts to follow in mob lynching cases.

Justice Vijaykumar A Patil passed the order while dismissing the petitions filed by Abdul Jabbar from Kerala, next of kin of a victim of mob lynching/violence, and the state government, questioning the bail granted to the accused, Sachin and others, in the case by a trial court in Mangaluru in 2025.

The case pertains to the crime registered with the Mangaluru Rural police station in connection with the death of one Ashraf, who succumbed to injuries after he was allegedly attacked by the accused and the gathering during a cricket match on April 27, 2025, for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans.

The counsel for the petitioner argued that as per the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court in the case of Tehseen S Poonawalla, the victim(s) or the next of kin of the deceased in cases of mob lynching shall be given timely notice of any court proceedings and the same shall be heard at the trial in respect to bail, discharge, release and parole filed by the accused. But, in this case, no notice was issued to the next of kin of the deceased which vitiates the order granting bail, he argued.