Karnataka seeks details of state residents stranded in Nepal, Tibet amid flash floods

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has sought details of people from the state who may be stuck in Nepal and the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) following flash floods and disruptions along the Nepal-Tibet border and nearby areas.

The Revenue Department, through the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), has asked stranded people, their relatives and tour operators to submit details as soon as possible through a Google Form to facilitate coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Indian Embassy in Nepal and the Indian Embassy in Beijing for rescue, evacuation and other assistance.

On Wednesday Nepal Tourism Board issued an update about the preliminary situation of people which said that 384 travellers, including 291 Foreign national and 93 Nepali residents, had been reported missing from the flood affected area.

The Nepal Tourism Board said the figures were preliminary and were being verified in coordination with travel agencies, guides, local authorities and security agencies.

Of the 291 foreign nationals listed, several were identified as Indians, while the nationalities of some others were yet to be confirmed.

The SEOC has provided helpline numbers 1070 and 080-22253707 for assistance, and email address seockarnataka@gmail.com.