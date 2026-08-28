Blood sugar levels rise sharply in state; diet, lifestyles to blame

BENGALURU: Karnataka is recording a significant rise in elevated blood sugar levels among adults, with experts attributing the trend to changing dietary patterns, increased consumption of ultra-processed foods, physical inactivity and the pressures of urban life.

According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), 2023-24, 26.1% of men and 22.3% of women aged 15 years and above in Karnataka either had blood sugar levels above 140mg/dl or were taking medication to control it. The figures in 2019-21 were 15.6% and 14%, respectively.

Doctors and public health experts cautioned that figures should not be interpreted as a direct measure of diagnosed diabetes. NFHS data indicates a population-level rise in elevated blood sugar, while the reasons require a broader understanding of changing lifestyles and social factors.

Dr Yogish CB, Assistant Professor, Institute of Public Health (IPH), said the increase cannot be attributed to a single factor such as sugar consumption. Changing food patterns, greater consumption of processed foods, reduced physical activity and stress could collectively be contributing to the trend. “It’s not that people have consciously decided to consume more sugar. There has been an unnoticed shift in the way people eat,” he said.

Public health researcher Arushi Thapar, IPH, said the issue needs to be viewed through the broader framework of non-communicable disease (NCD) risk factors. Poor nutrition, physical inactivity, alcohol and tobacco use are among the major risk factors associated with NCDs. She pointed to a decline in dietary diversity.

“Changing dietary patterns, increasing consumption of ultra-processed foods and physical inactivity are major concerns. Among urban working-age populations, particularly those in desk-heavy jobs, there are also structural barriers to being physically active,” she said.