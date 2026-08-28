Karnataka to hold special meeting to discuss Kasturirangan Report

MADIKERI: Ramalinga Reddy, Minister of Forest, Ecology and Environment, said the state government will hold a special meeting on Monday to find a resolution to the proposed Kasturirangan Report.

The minister, who heard the grievances related to wildlife conflict in Kodagu from the various communities and organisations in the district, assured to hold meetings with the revenue minister and the Chief Minister to find a permanent solution.

Speaking to the media after heading the grievance meeting, he said that several key issues in the district concerning the forest department have been highlighted by the various organisations.

“The wild elephant and tiger conflict, Kasturirangan Report, the need to establish an elephant corridor, request for increase in wildlife compensation, section 4 issue and the revenue land issue near Harangi have been highlighted by the various groups in the district,” the minister said adding that a meeting with the revenue minister and the Chief Minister will be held to find solution to the problems.

He assured that a special meeting will be called to discuss the issues, including the Kasturirangan Report.