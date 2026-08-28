Nepal disaster a warning of more intense catastrophes in vulnerable Himalayas, experts caution

BENGALURU: The avalanche and flash floods in Nepal is a warning sign for more such catastrophes in the vulnerable Himalayan region with higher intensities in the days ahead, glaciologists have cautioned. Experts working in the Himlayan region have collated data to identify vulnerable spots where such catastrophes can occur, as the Central government is gearing up to hold a high-level meeting to ascertain locations where evacuations need to be done and other precautionary measures need to be taken.

Anil Kulkarni, Distinguished Scientist and glaciologist, Divecha Centre for Climate Change at the IISc, said more such incidents are likely because the Himalayan region is prone to earthquakes and landslides. Increased human activities and rapidly warming higher mountain regions are adding to such future scenarios.

The degradation of glaciers and permafrost slipping down are also concerns. There is also the bigger concern of hanging glaciers. Studies and data have revealed there are thousands of hanging glaciers in the Himalayas.

Another expert from Dehradun-based Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, an autonomous research institute for the study of geology of the Himalaya under the Department of Science and Technology, Ministry of Science and Technology, has cautioned that such incidents could happen in different regions – not just as a cascading effect but also because of the build up over a long period of time. What happened in Nepal was 3-4 times more intense than that in Kedarnath and Rishi Ganga. Although such incidents are not new in the Himalayas, the increase in their intensity now has emerged as a major concern.