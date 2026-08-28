Death toll in Nepal floods rises to 469 as search, rescue operations continue

The death toll from flash floods triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border rose to 469 in Nepal on Friday, as rescue teams continued search operations for a third consecutive day.

Nepal Police said the bodies had been recovered from eight districts, with the highest number reported from Chitwan (178), followed by Nawalparasi East (110), Gorkha (44), Nuwakot (37), Dhading (33), Tanahu (28), Nawalparasi West (27) and Rasuwa (12).

At least 1,545 people have so far been rescued from affected areas, including those who were stranded by the floods. Of them, 84 are undergoing treatment at hospitals in Kathmandu.

The search and rescue operation involves 7,451 security personnel, including 2,391 Nepal Army personnel, Nepal Police said.

The disaster struck on Wednesday after an ice-rock avalanche, triggered by a glacial collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border, sent a massive torrent of water, mud and debris downstream. Towns and villages were inundated, while homes, vehicles, roads and bridges were swept away and hydropower infrastructure damaged.

Nepal authorities have reported 910 people missing, with rescuers searching river corridors choked with mud and debris. Families have also gathered at hospitals as efforts continue to trace those unaccounted for.

On the Tibet side, 558 people have been reported missing, taking the total number of missing persons in Nepal and Tibet to 1,468.