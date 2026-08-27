290 Indians remain uncontactable after Nepal floods; 200 Mansarovar pilgrims seek evacuation

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said 290 Indian nationals remain uncontactable following the devastating flash floods in Nepal, while around 200 Indians undertaking the Mansarovar Yatra have sought evacuation.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said those uncontactable include people working on the Trishuli-1 hydropower project, tourist groups and pilgrims from several states. A large group from Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation also remains untraceable, he said.
Jaiswal said 63 workers of the Trishuli-1 project and 21 Indians from Tamil Nadu have been rescued, while several Indians remain stranded on the Chinese side.
The 290 Indians include those working on the Trishuli-1 power project, groups from Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala and other states who had travelled to Nepal for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and other purposes.
The MEA said communication lines in the affected areas have been “totally disrupted”, making it difficult to establish contact with those missing.
India has sent two aircraft carrying relief materials to Nepal and is coordinating rescue and evacuation efforts with Nepali authorities, Jaiswal said.
The MEA has also set up a dedicated control room at its headquarters in New Delhi, while Indian diplomatic missions in Nepal have activated emergency helplines and are coordinating with state governments to trace affected nationals.
The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has issued the helpline numbers +977 985 131 6807 and +977 970 910 7500 for assistance and updates. The Embassy of India in Beijing has also provided 0086 185 1428 4905 for Indians stranded on the Chinese side.
The Nepal Tourism Board has activated helplines at 1234 and 1144, while the Tourist Police can be reached at 9851289445.
According to Nepalese authorities, the death toll from the flash floods has risen to 359, with over 900 people still missing.
The floods caused widespread destruction across affected areas, damaging homes, roads, bridges, hydropower facilities and other critical infrastructure.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)