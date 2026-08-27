290 Indians remain uncontactable after Nepal floods; 200 Mansarovar pilgrims seek evacuation

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said 290 Indian nationals remain uncontactable following the devastating flash floods in Nepal, while around 200 Indians undertaking the Mansarovar Yatra have sought evacuation.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said those uncontactable include people working on the Trishuli-1 hydropower project, tourist groups and pilgrims from several states. A large group from Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation also remains untraceable, he said.

Jaiswal said 63 workers of the Trishuli-1 project and 21 Indians from Tamil Nadu have been rescued, while several Indians remain stranded on the Chinese side.

The 290 Indians include those working on the Trishuli-1 power project, groups from Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala and other states who had travelled to Nepal for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and other purposes.

The MEA said communication lines in the affected areas have been “totally disrupted”, making it difficult to establish contact with those missing.

India has sent two aircraft carrying relief materials to Nepal and is coordinating rescue and evacuation efforts with Nepali authorities, Jaiswal said.