Fresh flood threat in Nepal as barrier lake forms near Bhote Koshi River, China warns of breach

A fresh flood threat has emerged in downstream areas of Nepal’s Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa district after a new barrier lake formed near the river’s source, with Chinese authorities warning that the lake could breach.

The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology (DHM) said it received information from Chinese authorities about the formation of the lake at a river blockage site near the Nepal-China border. The information was conveyed to Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Around 2 million cubic metres of water had accumulated in the lake by Thursday morning, according to Chinese authorities. Another 3 million cubic metres could flow into the lake over the next three days, raising concerns about a possible breach.

The lake has formed near the confluence of the Chhochen Khola and Purepu Tsangpo rivers. Both rivers originate in Tibet and flow into Nepal, where they form part of the Bhote Koshi river system.

The development comes a day after devastating flash floods swept through central Nepal, killing hundreds and causing widespread destruction.

Nepal’s Flood Forecasting Division has warned of a possible fresh flood in the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river areas. It urged people to stay away from riverbanks and remain in safe locations until further notice.

Residents in downstream areas of the Bhote Koshi were specifically advised to take precautionary measures. Travellers, security personnel and search-and-rescue teams were also asked to remain alert.

Chinese authorities are monitoring the lake and conducting flood simulations and risk assessments to determine the potential impact of a breach and prepare emergency response measures.

Meanwhile, political leaders at an all-party meeting convened by Rabi Lamichhane, president of Nepal’s ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party, called for diplomatic consultations with China over cross-border glacier risks.

The leaders also recommended strengthening Nepal’s disaster management system to better respond to such threats.

(With inputs from PTI)