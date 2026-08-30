How tunnel road project brings amendment to Karnataka govt parks (Preservation) Act into focus

BENGALURU: The state government’s move to bring in the Karnataka Government Parks (Preservation) (Amendment) Bill, 2026, allowing parts of public parks to be used for ‘infrastructure projects’, has raised an alarm over the cascading impact it will have on the environment and Bengaluru’s green spaces.
As per the 2026 amendment to the Karnataka Government Parks (Preservation) Act, 1975, passed during the last Assembly session, the government can take up to 5% of parkland for infrastructure projects. This is despite Section 4(2) of the Karnataka Government Parks (Preservation) Act, 1975, which says, “No land or building within the parks to which this Act is applicable shall be alienated by way of sale, lease, gift, exchange, mortgage or otherwise, and any alienation made shall be null and void.”
Executive Trustee of CIVIC, Kathyayini Chamaraj, said, “It is bizarre and illogical what the state government is pursuing, when only the other day, it reminded the populace of the importance of everyone following the law of the land. Ever heard of bringing an amendment, to alienate parkland for infrastructure works, to a law meant to ‘protect and preserve’ parks?”
She said the amendment’s hidden purpose is to provide legal sanction and preempt the courts from passing orders against the government while hearing petitions opposing the tunnel road project. The real motive is that the government wants to alienate parts of the cherished, heritage lung-space of Lalbagh, she added.
Experts explained that the proposed alienation is for the 17 km tunnel road from Hebbal to Silk Board, which is intended to allow private four-wheelers to zip through a signal-free corridor. “As per project details, there will be a 10-metre exit ramp at the Wilson Garden side of Lal Bagh.
The twin tunnel area will be 15-metre diameter each (50 feet). The entry ramp from the Ashoka Pillar side will affect Lal Bagh Lake. Experts estimate that around six acres of land will be required for ramps, shaft and utility works,” said Rajkumar Dugar from Citizens for Citizens, a citizens’ collective.
“This project will destroy the endemic saplings brought from the Western Ghats over the years, and traffic will be increased at Siddapura-Wilson Garden side,” said a gardener at Lalbagh.
Earlier, in a detailed letter to the chief secretary, former IFS officer Yellappa Reddy questioned the basis for fixing the 5% limit and sought clarity on whether it was backed by scientific studies or recommendations from horticulturists, ecologists, planners or an independent expert organisation.
“What is being presented as a limited 5% provision may appear harmless on paper, but its consequences can be much larger,” Reddy said, warning that an exception could gradually become an administrative practice. He specifically sought examination of the complete record behind the proposal, including the Detailed Project Report (DPR), alternative alignments, opinions of the horticulture department, tree and biodiversity studies, environmental assessments and the reasons for rejecting alternatives that prevent adverse impacts on Lalbagh, he said.
Activist Sandeep Anirudhan from Citizens’ Agenda for Bengaluru, said, “The amendment to lake and rajakaluve buffer zones last year was similarly intended to facilitate road construction and create access to land banks - in the process destroying the last remaining green cover in the city.
Other rule changes - including B-to-A Khata conversion, which normalises violations of layout rules; setback relaxation, 15% deviation regularisation and OC exemption, which normalise violations of building by-laws; and Premium FAR, which rewards violations of planning norms appear primarily designed to benefit lawbreakers.”