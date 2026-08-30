How tunnel road project brings amendment to Karnataka govt parks (Preservation) Act into focus

BENGALURU: The state government’s move to bring in the Karnataka Government Parks (Preservation) (Amendment) Bill, 2026, allowing parts of public parks to be used for ‘infrastructure projects’, has raised an alarm over the cascading impact it will have on the environment and Bengaluru’s green spaces.

As per the 2026 amendment to the Karnataka Government Parks (Preservation) Act, 1975, passed during the last Assembly session, the government can take up to 5% of parkland for infrastructure projects. This is despite Section 4(2) of the Karnataka Government Parks (Preservation) Act, 1975, which says, “No land or building within the parks to which this Act is applicable shall be alienated by way of sale, lease, gift, exchange, mortgage or otherwise, and any alienation made shall be null and void.”

Executive Trustee of CIVIC, Kathyayini Chamaraj, said, “It is bizarre and illogical what the state government is pursuing, when only the other day, it reminded the populace of the importance of everyone following the law of the land. Ever heard of bringing an amendment, to alienate parkland for infrastructure works, to a law meant to ‘protect and preserve’ parks?”

She said the amendment’s hidden purpose is to provide legal sanction and preempt the courts from passing orders against the government while hearing petitions opposing the tunnel road project. The real motive is that the government wants to alienate parts of the cherished, heritage lung-space of Lalbagh, she added.

Experts explained that the proposed alienation is for the 17 km tunnel road from Hebbal to Silk Board, which is intended to allow private four-wheelers to zip through a signal-free corridor. “As per project details, there will be a 10-metre exit ramp at the Wilson Garden side of Lal Bagh.