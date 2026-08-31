Quran was not given only to Muslims, says Minister Basavaraj Rayareddy

KOPPAL: Higher Education Minister Basavaraj Rayareddy said Islam is superior to all other religions, adding that people should not visit mutts and religious institutions and he himself rarely visits them. He also said he wishes to undertake Hajj pilgrimage.

Speaking after participating in a free mass marriage ceremony organised for members of the Muslim community on the occasion of Prophet Muhammad’s birth anniversary at Kukanur, he said, “Islam is a great religion.

Many misconceptions are being created about Islam. I am ready to study the Quran. We should study religions and understand the history behind them. I have a desire to go on Hajj pilgrimage, but I have not had the opportunity.

One has to convert to Islam to go there,” he said. “The Quran was not given only to Muslims. Anyone can read the Quran. Prophet Muhammad gave the Quran to the entire universe. This religion is scientific in nature. It teaches how human beings should live. One should not become a religious fanatic or a casteist.”

He added, “We should understand that good principles are present in all religions. Islam is a religion that strongly promotes humanity. Simply going to a mosque and saying ‘Allahu Akbar’ is not enough. The same applies to all religions. Similar practices are followed in temples as well.”

Stating that the government has provided funds for Shadi Mahals (wedding halls), he said, “No money comes from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan or other Muslim countries. Whatever the religion, touching or taking away the offerings or land belonging to a religious institution is a great sin.”

Urban Development Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah, MP K Rajashekar Hitnal, Tungabhadra Command Area Development Authority Chairman Hasansab Dottihal, senior advocate Asif Ali and others were present.