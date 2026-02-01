A sigh of relief for CM Siddaramaiah, but government needs to put its act together

The CM’s wife returned 14 sites allotted to her by the MUDA in a posh locality in Mysuru. While the opposition had termed it as an admission of guilt and even took out a padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru, the Congress had claimed that it was an attempt to tarnish Siddaramaiah’s image.

Eventually, Lokayukta Police, which investigated the case, gave a clean chit to the CM and his family, and earlier this week, a Special Court for the trial of criminal cases against sitting and former MPs/MLAs, accepted its ‘B Report’ or Closure Report.

While the petitioner may pursue the legal battle, the CM’s supporters feel justice has been done. For now, it is a major relief, especially given the timing, as Siddaramaiah recently surpassed former CM Devaraj Urs’ record of being the longest-serving Karnataka Chief Minister and is now looking to better his own record by presenting the 17th budget. In 2023, by presenting his 14th budget, the Congress leader had surpassed former CM Ramakrishna Hegde’s record of presenting 13 state budgets.

Records aside, the preparation for the next budget has already started, and it will gather pace after the Union Budget is presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday, and after the ongoing legislature session concludes on February 4. The State Government has placed several demands before the 16th Finance Commission and the Union Government and called for corrective fiscal measures.

The state government has also urged the Centre to reconsider the VB-G RAM G scheme design, restore the demand-driven employment scheme and provide adequate uncapped funding, as the new cost-sharing method would increase the burden on the state government. While all eyes will be on the Sunday’s Union budget announcements, the Congress government has extended the legislature session till February 4 to discuss the new Act in detail and it could pass a resolution urging the Centre to repeal it and restore MGNREGA. The debate is expected to be acrimonious.