Except KKRDB, abolish all other regional development boards: Panel

BENGALURU/KALABURAGI : The High Power Committee on Redressal of Regional Imbalance (HPCRRI), chaired by economist Prof M Govinda Rao, has recommended the abolition of all regional development boards, except for the Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board (KKRDB).

The committee found North Karnataka still lagging in development, and recommended allocating Rs 43,914 crore focusing on human development, education, healthcare, nutrition, and skill development. All the recommended expenditure should be in addition to the regular departmental budgets and it should be shown under separate budget heads, it stressed.

With the abolition of the boards, the money through the budget should be channelised through the zilla panchayats for effective-result oriented programmes, the committee stressed.

Constituted by the Karnataka government in March 2024, the committee submitted its report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday. Siddaramaiah asked the committee to make a presentation on February 11 before tabling it in the budget session of the state legislature.

It further said that the regional development boards set up on the basis of the report of economist Dr DM Nanjundappa have not yielded the desired development. They include the Malnad Area Development Board, established in 1991, for the comprehensive development of 13 districts of the Malnad region. The Bayaluseeme Development Board (set up in 1994) for the development of 12 districts. They have made no expected progress or impact, it noted.

Almost all the taluks in Kalyana Karnataka figured as the most backward followed by Kittur Karnataka (Bombay Karnataka region).

Not a single taluk of the Old Mysuru region has been identified as the most backward albeit some of them ranked as backward and more backward, the report read.

“Karnataka, which has the 10th highest per capita National Gross Domestic Product (NSDP), suffers from regional disparities. Development is concentrated only in Bengaluru and Mysuru divisions.