Four migrant workers from Assam found dead in labour shed in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Four labourers from Assam were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their shed at E Muthsandra in Hoskote taluk under the Sulibele police limits, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, on Friday night.

The four were working as loaders at a warehouse that stores soft drinks.

After returning to the shed from work on Friday night, they had kept rice to cook, locked the door and shut all the windows.

Another roommate, who returned from work later, found them dead. The deceased have been identified as Jayant Sindhe (25), Nirendranath (24), Doctor Tide (25) and Dhananjay Tide (20).

The other roommate, Ajay, who was working at a different place, returned to the shed around 11 pm. When there was no response from any of his friends, he forcibly opened the door and saw smoke inside.

Cops suspect suffocation

He then saw all his four friends were motionless. Of the four, two were dead in the sitting position. Ajay immediately called the shed owner, Chota Saab, and informed him about the incident, the police said.

“There was no ventilation in the shed. We suspect that the victims died of suffocation after inhaling the gas that could have leaked from the LPG cylinder. We are awaiting the postmortem report to ascertain the exact cause of the death,” the police said.