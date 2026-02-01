Jayamala marks second term as KFCC president

BENGALURU: Senior actress Jayamala was elected president of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) after a decisive victory in the elections held on Saturday. She defeated former KFCC president BM Harish in a closely watched contest. She received 512 out of 843 votes cast.

This is Jayamala’s second term as KFCC president, and she first served in 2008. The Kannada film industry welcomed her election, with many expressing excitement about her return to a leadership role. Jayamala is known for her long-standing contributions to Kannada cinema. She brings valuable experience and a personal connection to the community she will represent, they said.

The election saw enthusiastic participation from actors, producers, distributors, exhibitors, and technicians. Prominent figures like Shivarajkumar, Dhananjaya and Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar were among those who voted, highlighting the event’s significance. Along with the president, other key positions in the Chamber were also decided. Sundar Raj (producer), K Manju (distributor), and Kishore (exhibitor) were elected honorary vice-presidents.

The secretary positions went to A Ganesh (producer), Ramesh (distributor), and Ashok (exhibitor), while Jayasimha Musuri was elected treasurer. In her brief address, Jayamala thanked the voters and organisers. She emphasised her commitment to improving the Chamber.

With her return, the film industry anticipates new energy and a renewed focus on the Chamber’s initiatives. Jayamala’s experience as an actress and her deep understanding of the industry will help promote collaboration, support filmmakers, and tackle important issues affecting the community, industry representatives said.