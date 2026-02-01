KAMPA plans auction platform, portal to ensure genuine medicinal plants

BENGALURU: With the rising demand for medicinal plants and natural remedies, concerns over the availability of genuine products have also grown. To address this issue, the Karnataka State Medicinal Plant Authority (KAMPA) has proposed the creation of a dedicated portal and platform to provide authentic information on medicinal products and where they can be purchased

The initiative is aimed at guiding all stakeholders, including consumers, traders and collectors. The move follows the herbal expo organised by KAMPA in December 2025.

The Authority is also working towards establishing an organised marketplace for the auction of medicinal plants, similar to the system followed by Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs).

“By doing this, we not only want to eliminate middlemen but also ensure that genuine products reach consumers. We plan to begin auctions with popular and highly sought-after medicinal plants such as Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera), Moringa (Moringa oleifera) and Tulsi (Ocimum tenuiflorum). The board will sell its own products and also promote small-scale producers,” KAMPA Chief Executive Officer Arsalan told TNSE.

He added that a separate platform is also being developed for the retail sale of medicinal plants to consumers, as well as for traders and collectors. The platform will enable buyers and sellers to connect through an authenticated system According to official data, around 225 medicinal plants are traded in Karnataka. The State also has 14 identified and listed forest produce organisations that procure medicinal plants from forests.