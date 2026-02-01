Karnataka builds Rs 1.5 lakh crore investment pipeline

BENGALURU: The State Government said that it has advanced a strong pipeline of investments and partnerships worth over Rs 1.5 lakh crore following its participation in the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos 2026, where the state held more than 45 strategic engagements over four days, and consciously no MoUs were signed.

Industries Minister MB Patil said that Karnataka had decided not to sign MoUs at Davos, and instead the delegation held engagements with over 25 international and 15 Indian companies across key sectors including aerospace and defence, advanced manufacturing, clean energy, data centres, space technology, life sciences, beverages and food processing. The engagements included bilateral meetings with global firms, academic institutions, World Economic Forum leadership and government-to-government discussions with Singapore and Liechtenstein.

He also said that Karnataka has secured about Rs 1.1 lakh crore in fresh investments over the last 11 months, following the Global Investors Meet (GIM) 2025. Of this, Rs 66,293 crore is from manufacturing and industrial projects, Rs 20,913 crore from renewable energy, Rs 12,500 crore from Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and Rs 6,350 crore from data centres. Patil also highlighted progress in converting investment commitments into execution. Of the Rs 10.27 lakh crore worth of MoUs signed at GIM 2025, around 50% have already moved into on-ground investment filings with Karnataka Udyog Mitra within a year, with manufacturing projects showing nearly 60% conversion.