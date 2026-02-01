Karnataka Governor sends hate speech bill for President’s consideration

BENGALURU: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has reserved the contentious Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crime (Prevention) Bill, 2025, for the consideration of the President of India. Emphasising the need for more deliberations to ascertain the palpable constitutionality of the Bill, the Governor stated, “...I hereby exercising the powers under Articles 200, 201 and 254 of the Constitution of India, reserve the subject bill LA No 79/2025 i.e., The Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crime (Prevention) Bill, 2025 (Bill No 79 of 2025) for the kind consideration and assent of Her Excellency, the President of India.”

The Bill was passed in the winter session of the state legislature in Belagavi in December last year. In the communication sent to the State Government, the Governor said there is no doubt that hate speech is harmful to society. “But killing freedom in the name of preventing hatred is not the solution. In a free society, the answer to hatred should be ‘free speech,’ not ‘dictatorial laws.’ Education, culture, and awareness should be used to combat hate speech,” he said.

The Bill defines hate speech as any expression causing injury or disharmony against a person or group based on religion, race, caste, gender, sexual orientation, place of birth, or disability. It introduces organisational accountability, where persons in positions of responsibility can be held guilty if hate speech is linked to their organisation, and empowers the State Government to block or remove hateful content online, addressing the digital propagation of hate speech.

The Lok Bhavan received 40 representations against the proposed Bill with detailed explanations about its effects.

One of the criticisms was that it was passed by the Assembly and Council without meaningful consultation with civil society organisations, media bodies, digital rights groups, or constitutional experts, as well as elected representatives.