Karnataka to push Ayurveda via AYUSH, says Minister Gundu Rao

MANGALURU: With a view to promote and preserve traditional systems of medicine for future generations, the health department is planning a special programme under AYUSH to promote Panchakarma and the wellness concept, which also includes Ayurveda, said Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.

The minister, who visited the Ayush Habba organised at Dr TMA Pai Convention Centre in Mangaluru on Saturday, said the traditional system of medicine helps control the rise of chronic illnesses, stress and other lifestyle issues, as it balances both the mind and offers long-term well-being. “Allopathy cannot provide the benefits AYUSH brings in preventive medicine and disease control,” Rao said.

“The aim of organising this Ayush Habba is to spread awareness among the public, especially youths, about the benefits of Ayurveda. The team led by Dr Asha Jyothi and Dr Sachin have taken up the responsibility to promote an alternative system of medicine through Ayush Habba and done commendable work,” he said.