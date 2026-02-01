Udupi: Hundi collection at Kollur temple hits Rs 1.39 crore in January

UDUPI : The famous Kollur Sri Mookambika Temple in Udupi district recorded a hundi collection of Rs 1.39 crore in January alone, excluding the last two days. The temple also received 350 grams of gold and 1,670 grams of silver as offerings. The collection in December 2025 was Rs 1.64 crore, and 695 grams of gold and 2,985 grams of silver.

In all, the collection of Rs 3.03 crore in the last two months is a record of sorts, informed sources said. Holiday season and other festivities in the last two months saw a big rise in footfall at the temple.

According to officials at the temple the temple witnessed a minimum of 15,000 devotees daily for the last three months.

“The collections are calculated on any one of the dates, like 27th, 28th or 29th of the month. Usually, collections during November and December will be high. Earlier, the monthly collection used to be around Rs 75 lakh, but from past six months, it has been crossing the Rs 1 crore mark,” President of the management committee of the temple told TNSE.