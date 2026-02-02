Greed for money, not honour, behind triple murder in Karnataka's Kotturu: Cops

HOSAPETE: The sensational murder of three members of a family in Kotturu of Vijayanagara has taken a new turn with the investigation revealing that the crime was driven by greed for money and not honour killing as initially claimed by the accused.

The prime accused, Akshay, 33, had earlier attempted to mislead the police by fabricating a story that his minor sister was pregnant. Investigators found that the real motive behind the brutal killings was a dispute over money kept in fixed deposits. The police have also booked him under POCSO Act for killing his sister, who was a minor.

An officer said that Akshay told them that he committed the crime because he was upset with his sister having an affair. Akshay and his uncle Vasanth Kumar (53) allegedly hatched the plot together.

"Akshay's father had sold a duplex house in Harapanahalli and invested around Rs 1.2 crore from the sale proceeds in fixed deposits. The accused reportedly harassed his parents demanding the money, but they refused, saying it had been kept aside for his sister's education," police said. The father, Rajasekhar, had invested nearly Rs 50 lakh in his daughter’s name as a fixed deposit, keeping the rest under his custody. Akshay, who was an alcoholic, kept asking for that money, which led to frequent arguments, the officer said.

Taking advantage of this, Akshay's uncle Kumar allegedly instigated Akshay and helped him plan the murder. Medical examination and investigation proved that his allegations about his sister were completely false. The false narrative was deliberately created to divert the attention of the police from the financial motive, an officer said. The police seized papers related to the house sale, bank records and fixed deposit receipts.