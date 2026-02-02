Long-pending Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project gets Rs 500 crore

BENGALURU: Union Budget 2026-27 has allocated Rs 500 crore for the long-pending Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP), providing a modest boost to the crucial urban mobility initiative. The allocation from the Ministry of Railways marks an increase of over Rs 150crore, compared to Rs 350crore provided in the previous financial year.

While the enhanced support has been welcomed, the allocation falls short of what is required to accelerate the delayed project, said Rajkumar Dugar, founder of Citizens for Citizens (C4C), and noted that the Centre had an opportunity to demonstrate stronger commitment by earmarking at least Rs 1,000 crore in the current budget, given the prolonged delays in implementation. “Since the project is already delayed beyond reasonable timelines, higher budgetary support this year was crucial,” Dugar said.

He expressed the hope that the State government would step in to bridge the funding gap by allocating a larger amount for BSRP in its forthcoming budget, and taking steps to fast-track execution.

The Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project is seen as a key solution to easing traffic congestion and improving public transport connectivity across the city and surrounding regions.