Railway experts welcome high-speed rail proposal, suggest route extension

BENGALURU: Travel time between Bengaluru and Chennai could be reduced to just 1 hour 13 minutes, while journeys to Hyderabad may take only two hours, under the Union government’s proposal to develop high-speed rail corridors connecting major cities. The Union Budget announcement outlines plans for seven high-speed rail corridors as “growth connectors” across the country.

Bengaluru will be linked to both Chennai and Hyderabad as part of what Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw described as a “south high-speed diamond”, connecting South Indian states. Speaking at a post-Budget press briefing, Vaishnaw said the corridors would act as a major growth multiplier, particularly as the three cities are prominent IT and technology hubs.

While the announcement has been welcomed, railway experts cautioned that the project’s impact on Karnataka would depend heavily on route alignment, design, speed and integration with existing rail infrastructure. Rail expert Sanjeev Dyamannavar pointed out that feasibility studies for a Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysuru high-speed corridor had been conducted nearly five years ago, but has failed to progress. Questioning the utility of a standalone Chennai-Bengaluru corridor, he noted that last-mile connectivity and terminal access could significantly reduce time savings.

Drawing parallels with access-controlled highways, he said high-speed rail corridors must be fully segregated, with no level crossings or public access. “Ideally, the Chennai corridor should have been extended up to Mysuru, and the Hyderabad corridor planned as part of a larger Bengaluru-Delhi link,” he said.