Tattoo artist injured after shot with air gun in Udupi

UDUPI: A tattoo artist Vivek U, was allegedly assaulted and shot with an air gun following a dispute over a tattoo in the Senapura village of Kundapur taluk.

The complainant, a resident of Manipal, stated that on January 29, he had partially completed a tattoo at his house for an acquaintance named Sagar.

To complete the remaining tattoo work the next day, the complainant accompanied Sagar to his rented house located in Senapura village.