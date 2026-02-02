Tattoo artist injured after shot with air gun in Udupi

UDUPI: A tattoo artist Vivek U, was allegedly assaulted and shot with an air gun following a dispute over a tattoo in the Senapura village of Kundapur taluk.
The complainant, a resident of Manipal, stated that on January 29, he had partially completed a tattoo at his house for an acquaintance named Sagar.
To complete the remaining tattoo work the next day, the complainant accompanied Sagar to his rented house located in Senapura village.
On January 31, at around 6 am, while the complainant was asleep in Sagar’s residence, Sagar woke him by splashing water on his face and started a quarrel, alleging that the tattoo was not done properly and abused him with obscene language.
At that time, Sagar’s associates, Sumanth and Aditya, reportedly tied Vivek with a rope, harassed and assaulted him.
At around 3.15 pm, when the complainant cried out in pain, Sagar brought an air gun from his house, threatened and fired a shot at Vivek's chest.
The injured complainant was admitted to a hospital in Manipal.
In this regard, a case was registered at Gangolli Police Station for offences punishable under sections 352, 127(2), 115(2), 109 read with 3(5) of the BNS, and sections 3 and 25 of the Indian Arms Act.