Bengaluru engineer develops wave power prototype

MANGALURU: A mechanical engineer from Bengaluru has developed a prototype device that generates electricity from sea waves, claiming higher efficiency than existing wave energy converters. The device was successfully tested at Lighthouse Beach in Surathkal, Mangaluru, on Sunday night.

K Vishwanath, an entrepreneur from Nelamangala and proprietor of Sri Maruti Energy Systems, said he began experimenting with wave energy conversion in 2015.

After nearly a decade of research and 15 unsuccessful trials at various places in coastal Karnataka, including Gokarna and Murudeshwar, he reported a breakthrough during his third trial at Surathkal beach.

“Each trial involved a different design of the wave energy converter,” said Vishwanath, a mechanical engineering graduate from Adichunchanagiri Institute of Technology, Chikkamagaluru. The 1-kilowatt prototype device delivers 300 to 400 watts. costing around Rs 4 lakh.

According to Vishwanath, unlike conventional wave energy systems that convert wave motion into hydraulic or pneumatic energy before generating electricity, his device directly converts mechanical energy into electrical energy, improving overall efficiency.

The system uses a flap-type mechanism submerged at a depth of about six feet. The flap oscillates with incoming waves, converting oscillatory motion into rotational energy, which is then transformed into electricity.

Vishwanath said he has plans to scale up his prototype’s capacity from 1 kW to 25 kW and eventually 250 kW. He has applied for a patent in Chennai.