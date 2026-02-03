Bengaluru minor who consumed alcohol at pub dies after falling from apartment

BENGALURU: A 15-year-old boy, who consumed alcohol at a pub with his friends, died after falling from the seventh floor of his residential apartment complex on Dr Vishnuvardhan Road in Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

The incident happened at Mantri Alpyne apartment on Saturday. The victim, who was a tenth standard student, had gone to Legacy Brewing Company in RR Nagar along with his classmates. As he was too drunk, his friends had left him till his apartment. The police are now investigating whether the boy died by suicide out of fear of returning to his flat or fell accidentally.

The boy’s father filed a police complaint on Saturday. He stated that around 9.40 pm on Saturday, his son fell from the seventh floor of the apartment building and died.

During the investigation, the police found out that the boy had consumed alcohol and smoked along with his friends at the pub in the RR Nagar police limits.

The police have filed a criminal case against the owners and staff of the pub under the Juvenile Justice Act and the Karnataka Excise Act for allowing a minor to consume alcohol.