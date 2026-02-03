Bengaluru woman undergoes 8-hour surgery after pet dog attack; owner of Rottweiler booked

BENGALURU: The owner of a Rottweiler was booked after his pet allegedly mauled a woman during her morning walk here, leaving her with severe facial and neck injuries that required an eight-hour surgery, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened when Shalini Dubey, (31), a techie at Teachers Colony in HSR layout stepped out for a morning walk near her home on January 26, they said.

CCTV footage of the attack shows the dog running towards her on the road, knocking her down and biting her repeatedly on the face and neck.

The dog was allegedly released onto the road by its owner without a leash or muzzle and attacked her, her family alleged.

Following the attack, she sustained severe injuries to her face and neck and received more than 80 stitches across her face, throat and scalp, her husband Satya Prakash Dubey said.

She underwent a nearly eight-hour-long surgery.