Gandhi, more Gandhis: Karnataka LoP Ashoka reads out list of 454 projects

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition R Ashoka reeled out a list of 454 projects, schemes, roads, educational institutions and other initiatives named after former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, across the country. He questioned the Congress on how many such schemes and projects were named after Mahatma Gandhi.

Speaking in the Assembly, Ashoka said Mahatma Gandhi’s full name is Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. “Congress leaders left out the first two names, and have taken only the Gandhi name, and fake Gandhis came out. How many projects and schemes have you named after Mahatma Gandhi?’’ he questioned.

Then he read out 454 names of various projects, schools and colleges, airports, schemes, roads, circles, buildings and government properties named after Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. From canals to drinking water projects to health centres, you have only given the Gandhi family name, he said.

When Congress leaders said these schemes and projects are the achievements of the Congress, Ashoka asked why Nagarahole Reserve Forest was changed to Rajiv Gandhi Reserve Forest.

“How is Rajiv Gandhi related to this?’’ he asked. Former law minister and senior BJP MLA Suresh Kumar pointed out that Gandhinagar ward in Gandhinagar assembly constituency in Bengaluru had been changed to Nehru ward.