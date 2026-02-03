Government employees are not safe, many dead: Karnataka LoP Ashoka

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka on Monday said that in the past 33 months, nine government employees died by suicide, and 15 employees died under mysterious circumstances. He said there is no safety for government employees in the Congress government.

In the Assembly, Ashoka said corruption was like a TV serial in the Congress government. “There was scam in the Valmiki corporation, then MUDA alternate site scam, irregularities in Excise department giving liquor licences, money allocated for SC/STs was diverted, there is garbage tender scam and many more,” he said.

Ashoka alleged that government employees are dying by suicide because of harassment and non-payment of salaries, and there were also mysterious deaths of staffers.

Referring to the Governor’s speech copy, Ashoka said it terms Karnataka Police number one in the country. “This sentence is ridiculous. Recently, a police inspector was caught red-handed at CAR Parade Ground. Even Home Minister Parameshwara said it was embarrassing,” he said.

Ashoka alleged that the Contractors’ Association has made allegations of corruption and commission in the Congress government. The association even wrote to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi about the commission menace, he said.

16 budgets, but backward taluks, taunts Ashoka

Referring to the Karnataka Regional Imbalances Redressal Committee (2026), headed by economist M Govinda Rao, Ashoka said as per the report, 172 taluks in Karnataka are backward. The Nanjundappa Committee report presented

20 years ago listed 114 backward taluks. “You (Siddaramaiah) presented 16 budgets and are getting ready for the 17th. If there was financial discipline, why did the number of backward taluks increase?” he questioned.