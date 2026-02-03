I am not helpless, my government is sensitive: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday rubbished the opposition BJP’s allegation that he has become helpless and that the administration has collapsed in the state.“Our government has not gone astray, and I am not a helpless CM. We have fulfilled the promises made to the people in the past two-and-a-half years,” he informed the Assembly in his reply to the motion of thanks on the governor’s address.

Siddaramaiah also hit back at former minister and BJP MLA Sunil Kumar, who had taunted him in the Assembly recently, saying that the chief minister now was not as effective as he was during his first tenure between 2013 and 2018.

“When I was the CM in 2013-2018, did you, the opposition party, praise me? You were criticising me even then. I am still the same now. I will continue to be so,” the CM said, adding that “sometimes, such a situation does arise when the truth becomes helpless against the lie”.

Further, the CM said that the State Government is responsive and claimed that the issues of sugarcane and maize farmers were resolved with incentives supplementing the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) and Minimum Support Price (MSP). “The classic example to show that we are a sensitive government is that we gave up the land acquisition process in response to the request made by farmers of Channarayapatna in Devanahalli taluk.

When Yediyurappa was the CM, farmers were killed by firing in Haveri because they could not get fertilisers. But in Mudhol, when some miscreants set fire to tractors and other vehicles in the name of farmers, we traced the miscreants and punished them... we did not fire at them and kill them,” the CM charged at the BJP.