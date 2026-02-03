India's first sandalwood gene pool launched in Karnataka to boost quality cultivation

BENGALURU: India's first sandalwood gene pool and germplasm bank has been established in Karnataka.
This will ensure that farmers get the best quality saplings for commercial cultivation, not just in Karnataka, but across India.
The gene pool and germplasm bank has been set up by the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) in partnership with the Institute of Wood Science and Technology (IWST). While sample collection began three months ago, the recent Union Budget announcement promoting the growth of sandalwood along the coast gives the project a boost.
“We are not looking at sandalwood plantations everywhere. We have requested the State and Union governments to encourage sandalwood plantation along with other species, as it is a profitable venture. Good quality saplings are needed for this and hence, this initiative has been taken up,” a senior KSDL official said, adding that the gene pool will help create a baseline for sandalwood and oil.
The research findings will also be shared with other states. KSDL gets orders from farmers in Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Maharashtra, and Gujarat for seeds and saplings.
The decline in quality and quantity of wood and oil was highlighted in the Sandalwood Development Committee report released by the Central Vista Oversight Committee in October 2025. The report also noted that India, particularly Karnataka, was importing sandalwood oil and seeds from Australia.
In 2025, Karnataka Forest Department partnered with KSDL to plant 1 lakh sandalwood saplings annually across the state. The project, however, is yet to start. “With help of forest staffers from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, the best and old sandalwood trees in forests and other locations are being identified and samples are being procured.
At the germplasm bank and gene pool, these samples are being analysed to know the parent tree, best wood and oil quality. Later, the best of the collection will be multiplied and supplied to farmers,” the KSDL official said.
Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, and Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka, and Marayoor in Kerala are known for the best quality of sandalwood. In Karnataka, 713 farmers are growing sandalwood on 4,000 acres. Apart from this, it is naturally found in the state’s forests. “Sandalwood is Karnataka’s state tree, but little is being done to increase plantation and quality,” the KSDL official said.