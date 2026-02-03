India's first sandalwood gene pool launched in Karnataka to boost quality cultivation

BENGALURU: India's first sandalwood gene pool and germplasm bank has been established in Karnataka.

This will ensure that farmers get the best quality saplings for commercial cultivation, not just in Karnataka, but across India.

The gene pool and germplasm bank has been set up by the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) in partnership with the Institute of Wood Science and Technology (IWST). While sample collection began three months ago, the recent Union Budget announcement promoting the growth of sandalwood along the coast gives the project a boost.

“We are not looking at sandalwood plantations everywhere. We have requested the State and Union governments to encourage sandalwood plantation along with other species, as it is a profitable venture. Good quality saplings are needed for this and hence, this initiative has been taken up,” a senior KSDL official said, adding that the gene pool will help create a baseline for sandalwood and oil.

The research findings will also be shared with other states. KSDL gets orders from farmers in Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Maharashtra, and Gujarat for seeds and saplings.

The decline in quality and quantity of wood and oil was highlighted in the Sandalwood Development Committee report released by the Central Vista Oversight Committee in October 2025. The report also noted that India, particularly Karnataka, was importing sandalwood oil and seeds from Australia.