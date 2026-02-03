Karnataka Upa Lokayukta on a mission to make Srinivasapura a model taluk

BENGALURU: The Commissioner of Karnataka Panchayat Raj has constituted a three-member committee to examine the reports to be submitted by 25 gram panchayats in Srinivasapura taluk of Kolar district against whom a suo motu complaint has been registered by Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa for various irregularities.

The Upa Lokayukta has listed over 30 questions to be answered by each gram panchayat. During his surprise visits to these GPs recently, Justice Veerappa found misappropriation of funds, maladministration and other irregularities there.

The commissioner constituted a team of three officials on January 23 to examine the reports to be submitted by the GPs. He has directed the team to visit the GPs to look into the issues raised by the Upa Lokayukta and submit a report within 15 days.

Executive officer of Srinivasapur Taluk Panchayat Sarvesh told TNIE that the intention of Justice Veerappa is to make Srinivasapura a model taluk in the state by bringing in reforms to realise "Gram Swaraj". The reforms introduced here could be extended to other taluks of the state later.

Sarvesh said, "We are working towards fixing the issues raised by the Upa Lokayukta. The issues include conducting gram sabhas and general meetings of the GPs as per law. Inviting tenders to ensure transparency in procurement of various materials and the implementation of works. Providing dongles to all GPs for e-procurement. Bringing reverse osmosis water plants under the panchayats. Shifting CCTVs in panchayat offices to vantage points to keep a watch on illegal activities and installation of biometric system of attendance."

He said that a survey of 309 lakes in the taluk has been completed and the encroachments identified are being cleared. The lakes are being fenced to prevent encroachments in the future.

"If these reforms are implemented, the GPs, which will be under the administrators from February 12 when the term of the elected bodies end, will adopt the same when the new elected bodies come into being. We are trying our best to accomplish the Upa Lokayukta's mission by March 31 and realise his dream of extending this model to other taluks of the state from April 1," Sarvesh said.