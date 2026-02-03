Opposition or government, we have to agree with Statute: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: The Legislative Assembly on Monday passed the motion of thanks on the Governor’s address delivered on January 22, amid walkouts by opposition BJP and JDS, alleging that the government got the governor to deliver the lies.

In all, 27 MLAs from Congress, BJP and JDS debated for 16 hours and ten minutes over the governor’s address.

In his reply, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took exception to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot not reading the speech in its entirety and reiterated that it’s unconstitutional as per Article 176.

“The governor read out three sentences in the beginning and chanted Jai Hind, Jai Karnataka at the end and left hurriedly. He did not read Jai Samvidhan which was included in the speech. He should have waited for the playing of the national anthem,” he said.

“Articles 176 and 163 of the Constitution have already been discussed. Ideologies of the opposition and government are different. There is no condition that we both have to agree with each other. But we all have to agree with the Constitution. The government and administration must be run according to the Constitution, which should not be opposed for any reason. The governor is basically a good person. We are not against the governor. But we are opposed to the Central government,” he said.