Police will keep tabs on labs, factories for drugs: Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara

BENGALURU: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Monday claimed in the Assembly that the law and order situation in the state is good, and said police were instructed to keep a tab on all laboratories and chemical factories over the suspicion of synthesis of drugs.

Rubbishing the BJP’s allegation that crime rate has increased and Karnataka has become a “drugs park”, Parameshwara said the government has not compromised as it has taken measures to fight the drug menace on a war footing.

“Drug manufacturing laboratories have surfaced in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra and I will furnish data soon in this regard. In Karnataka also, attempts were on to manufacture synthetic drugs,” he said.

Bangladeshis to be deported

Parameshwara said of 370 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, 196 were deported and others will also be sent back as they were facing legal proceedings. A drive was launched in Bengaluru, Hassan, Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru to identify them, he said.

“Puneeth Kerehalli himself faces several criminal charges, who gave him the power to identify Bangladeshis?” he fumed when BJP Dy LoP Arvind Bellad appreciated Puneeth.