Sri Lankan migrants exploit Indian airports in elaborate Europe-bound racket

BENGALURU: In what looks like a new modus operandi of an 'organised' network of international agents involved in illegal migration of Sri Lankans to Europe via airports in South India, at least two instances have come to the notice of law enforcement agencies at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

Sri Lankan nationals with no valid visa for the UK were handed British passports by their compatriot agents to help them reach Great Britain "in exchange for Sri Lankan passport and commission money ranging between GBP400 and 500 per illegal migration," said sources, on condition of anonymity.

"There have been three instances in a span of one month between December last year and February, which came to the notice of the authorities at KIA, and the accused were handed over to police. In both cases, the accused are Sri Lankan nationals.

They came to KIA with their passports and legitimate boarding passes to other countries. But soon after clearing immigration, inside the restroom at the Security Hold Area (SHA) in Terminal 2, the other accused handed over their British passports to them.

In one case, the latter were found to be fake by the airline, and the accused were deboarded and arrested. In the second case, the Sri Lankan managed to reach London but immigration officers here alerted authorities in Heathrow," sources said.

"There seems to be an organised network which is involved in facilitating illegal migration of foreigners, especially Sri Lankans, from India to Europe. The 'agents' also impersonate their 'clients' and go to Sri Lanka where they apply for new passports after destroying the ones belonging to their clients. They fly back to the UK with their new passport. The 'clients', on the other hand, impersonate the agents and fly to the UK.